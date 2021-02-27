Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 1,188 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DGX opened at $115.59 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

