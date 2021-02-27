Michael J. Grubb Sells 2,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00.

Shares of TOL opened at $53.42 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

