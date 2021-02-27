Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.34

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.34 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 437.40 ($5.71). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 418.60 ($5.47), with a volume of 1,824,882 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

