Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at $326,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 115.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

