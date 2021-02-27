Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Down 6.1%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.73 and last traded at $147.72. Approximately 2,472,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,262,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.25.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.