Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

