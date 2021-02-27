Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.37 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 33,031 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.94. The firm has a market cap of £21.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

