Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.47. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 60,281 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a current ratio of 55.88. The firm has a market cap of C$31.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

