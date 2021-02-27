Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla Sells 6,246 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTX opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.