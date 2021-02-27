Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,077 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $336.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $348.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.