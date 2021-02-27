Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,611 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

