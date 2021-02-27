Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 160.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

