Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total transaction of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,702,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.