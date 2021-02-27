Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,392 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,894 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,638 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

