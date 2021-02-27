Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,093 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

