Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

