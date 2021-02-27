Mizuho Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $67.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.32.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

