MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Down 8.4%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.37 and last traded at $162.05. Approximately 626,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 542,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.93.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

