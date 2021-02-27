Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328,725 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Invesco by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Invesco by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Invesco by 23.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Invesco by 108.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 317,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

