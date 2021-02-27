Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

MOD stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of -126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

