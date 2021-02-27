Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $216.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

