Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) CEO Simon Cox Sells 10,653 Shares

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TAP stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

