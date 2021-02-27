MonaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.44 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $124.23 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,323.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.85 or 0.03184148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00371329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.78 or 0.01045527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.25 or 0.00461194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00395786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00260640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00024007 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

