Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

MNR stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.