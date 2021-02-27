Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $374.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

