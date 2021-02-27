Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.26.

MNST opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

