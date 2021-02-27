Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

