Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $98.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,970,000 after purchasing an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

