Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $220.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

AMP stock opened at $221.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.53. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock worth $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

