Morgan Stanley Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $53.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athene by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

