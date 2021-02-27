Morgan Stanley Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $78.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

EXPD stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

