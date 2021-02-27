Morgan Stanley Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.17 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

