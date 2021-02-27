Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $77.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

