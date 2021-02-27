Morgan Stanley Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $13.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.