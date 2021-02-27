Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

