Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

CFG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

