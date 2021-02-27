Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 167 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 179 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 899.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 778.87. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The company has a market capitalization of £488.26 million and a PE ratio of 35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.