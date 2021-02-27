Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

