NAGA Price Reaches $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $911.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NAGA

NGC is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

