Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $39,315.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

