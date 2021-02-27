Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.18. 28,245,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 33,662,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The firm has a market cap of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 67,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

