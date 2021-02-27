Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $702.67 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00011292 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $702.67 million and $35.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.97 or 0.03216156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00371317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01050541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.90 or 0.00451597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00399938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00260821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00023964 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.