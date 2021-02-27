National Bank Financial Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.76.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.88. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

