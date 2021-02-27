National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.00. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$42.47.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.