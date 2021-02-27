National Bank Financial Trims Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Target Price to C$22.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$26.33.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

