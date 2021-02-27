National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of BNS opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

