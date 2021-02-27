National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$85.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.60.

NA stock opened at C$80.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.48. The company has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$80.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

