National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.