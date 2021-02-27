National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NNN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

