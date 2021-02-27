Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.11-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $877.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTUS. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

